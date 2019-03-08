Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host series of educational hikes

You can get out in nature, breathe in some fresh air and appreciate the Calumet Region's natural beauty this year.
You might even find some wild mushrooms.
The Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host a series of educational hikes at nature preserves across the Region, including the Springfield Fen in LaPorte County and the Cowles Bog at the Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter County. Scientific experts will lead the hikes to tell people about the Region's varied flora and fauna.
On May 4, from 9 a.m. until noon, botanist Scott Namestnik will lead a spring wildflower hike at Trillium Ravine just across the border in Berrien County in Michigan.
"The property is home to a diverse community of spring wildflowers, especially trilliums, as well as sedges, ferns, and many other native plants," the Shirley Heinze Land Trust said in a press release. "This hike will take place on an established trail on level ground."
On June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, Indiana DNR Regional Ecologist Emily Stork will lead a hike at the Clark and Pine Nature Preserve in Lake County. The preserve, which has not yet been open to the public and which has no trails, features dune and swale topography, which is one of the rarest habitats in the Hoosier states. Hikers should bring waterproof boots as they will trek through wet, uneven terrain.
On July 13, from 9 a.m. to noon, Indiana DNR Regional Ecologist Derek Nimetz will lead a hike at Springfield Fen Nature Preserve.
"The preserve protects an upland forest community and numerous wetland habitats, including a high-quality example of a calcareous wetland known as a prairie fen," the Shirley Heinze Land Trust said in a press release. "It harbors many rare plant and animal species. Participants should be prepared for uneven and muddy terrain."
Then finally on August 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, mycologist Dr. Greg Mueller, the Chief Scientist and Negaunee Foundation Vice President for Science at the Chicago Botanic Garden, will lead hikers through Cowles Bog in search of mushrooms, wrapping up the annual series.
Tickets cost $25 each to hike, and groups are limited to just 15 people.
For more information or to register, visit www.heinzetrust.org/hike-program.html or call 219-242-8558.