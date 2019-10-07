Shirley Heinze Land Trust to offer bus tour of East Branch of Little Calumet River

It's called the Region as shorthand for the Calumet Region, an industrial area partly in the watershed of the Calumet Rivers in Indiana and Illinois.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the East Branch of the Little Calumet River — which, along with the Grand Calumet River and Calumet River, gives the Region its name — can sign up for a bus tour this Saturday.
The Shirley Heinze Land Trust is offering an educational bus tour of the river and its tributaries in LaPorte and Porter Counties from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Today is the last day to reserve a spot on the tour that will shine a spotlight on conservation and restoration work on properties along the river that protected by the Shirley Heinze Land Trust or various government agencies.
"Stops will be made at Red Mill County Park in La Porte, Frame Little Calumet Conservation Area in Michigan City, Dale B. Engquist Nature Preserve, Wykes-Plampin Nature Preserve, and Keith Richard Walner Nature Preserve in Chesterton, Hawthorne Park in Porter, Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton, and the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk," the Shirley Heize Land Trust said in a news release. "During the ride, staff members will provide insights on land conservation and the ecology and geology of northwestern Indiana. Guest speakers Paul Labovitz, Superintendent of the Indiana Dunes National Park, Annette Hansen, Executive Director of Porter County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, and Katie Rizer, Executive Director of Coffee Creek Watershed Conservancy will meet the bus at their respective locations."
The bus will leave the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 N. State Road 49 at 8 a.m., stopping for a lunch at Meadowbrook Conservation Center and Nature Preserve in Valparaiso catered by the Third Coast Spice Cafe in Chesterton. The bus will return to the Visitor center at 3 p.m.
The tour costs $40 per person, and payment must be made in advance.
To reserve a spot, visit heinzetrust.org or call 219-242-8558.