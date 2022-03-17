 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shout Section big band to play in Portage

The Shout Section big band is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The big band Shout Section, a staple act at Chicago nightclubs, is coming to play ensemble music with a swinging rhythm section in Portage.

Shout Section will play at 7 p.m. April 7 at Oakwood Hall in Woodland Park at 2100 Willwocreek Road. Portage LIVE! Publicity Director Debra Silvert described the venue as "the place to be to hear some of the happiest music ever written!"

"Get ready for a toe-tapping great time when Shout Section comes to town," Silvert said. "This big band burst onto the greater Chicagoland scene in 2007 and has been entertaining Midwest audiences ever since."

It's the fifth show of the year in the Portage LIVE! Fall 2021 - Spring 2022 season. The concert series that aims to bring quality live entertainment to Portage is now in its 32nd season.

"You’ll swing and sway with the sweet sound of Shout Section’s classic big band jazz," Silvert said. "Do not miss this timeless performance."

Shout Section's music has been featured on WGN, WBEZ and "Vampire Diaries." The "hard-swinging" 10-piece band has put out several albums and plays weddings and other events. It plays regular gigs at Fitzgerald's Nightclub in Chicago and the Roxy Theater in Lockport.

"Staffed by some of the very best musicians in the Chicago area, you're going to love listening to and dancing to Shout Section big band," she said.

The next show in the Portage LIVE series will take place at 7 p.m. on May 4 when Mariachi Ameca plays Latin night at Woodland Park in Oakwood Hall.

Tickets to Shout Section are $15 for adults. It's free for students and anyone who has a Portage LIVE! pass.

For more information, visit portagemusic.com or portagelive.org. Call 219-762-5025 or email hardinll@msn.com.

