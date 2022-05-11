 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Shrine of Christ's Passion to celebrate May crowning, new Our Lady of Guadalupe statue

Our Lady of the New Millennium will be crowned Sunday at the Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Shrine of Christ’s Passion plans to celebrate the May crowning of the Great Lady and the Our Lady of the New Millennium statues and the addition of the new statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the Guadalupe Plaza in the next few weeks.

The shrine at 10630 Wicker Ave. in St. John will crown the statues with floral wreaths at 1 p.m. Sunday.  A procession will start at the St. John the Evangelist Church at 10701 Olcott St. and proceed down the prayer trail at the sprawling shrine that dramatically depicts Jesus Christ's death and resurrection to the statues.

Then at 1 p.m. on May 22, Bishop Robert McClory of the Gary Diocese, Father Sammie Maletta, the pastor at the St. John Catholic Church, and Father Rocky of Relevant Radio will officiate a grand ceremony dedicating a new statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of the Americas.

Live mariachi bands and traditional Aztec dance performances will be held in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza celebrating the latest addition to the 30-acre shrine off U.S. Hwy 41. The shrine tells the story of Christ's final days in a series of elaborate displays that feature life-sized bronze statues and narration from newsman Bill Kurtis.

Both events are free and open to the public.

More than 150,000 to 200,000 visitors go every year to follow the half-mile Prayer Path that passes by the stations of the cross, starting with the Last Supper and ending with Jesus's resurrection and ascension into heaven.

For more information, visit shrineofchristspassion.org or call 219-365-6010.

