Shroud of Turin replica headed to Michigan City

A Shroud of Turin replica is coming to Michigan City.

Queen of All Saints’ Legacy Center at 1719 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City will display a Shroud of Turin replica as part of a Shroud of Turin exhibit on March 6.

"The Shroud of Turin has long been venerated by the faithful and is believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth," Queen of All Saints said in a press release. "The Shroud is one of the most scientifically studied religious icons in history. As science has progressed, so has the speculation on how the image of the crucified man of the Shroud was made."

The exhibit is free and open to the public. But if interested in seeing it, you'll have to hurry. It will only be on display briefly, through mid-month.