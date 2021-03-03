 Skip to main content
Shroud of Turin replica headed to Michigan City
Shroud of Turin replica headed to Michigan City

Shroud of Turin replica headed to Michigan City

A Shroud of Turin replica and exhibit is coming to the Queen of All Saints’ Legacy Center in Michigan City.

 Joseph S. Pete

A Shroud of Turin replica is coming to Michigan City.

Queen of All Saints’ Legacy Center at 1719 E. Barker Ave. in Michigan City will display a Shroud of Turin replica as part of a Shroud of Turin exhibit on March 6.

"The Shroud of Turin has long been venerated by the faithful and is believed by many to be the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth," Queen of All Saints said in a press release. "The Shroud is one of the most scientifically studied religious icons in history. As science has progressed, so has the speculation on how the image of the crucified man of the Shroud was made."

The exhibit is free and open to the public. But if interested in seeing it, you'll have to hurry. It will only be on display briefly, through mid-month.

"After decades of exhaustive and medical, historical and scientific research, the Center for the Study of the Passion of the Christ and the Holy Shroud has developed a moving and informative mobile exhibit on the Shroud of Turin," the church said in a press release. "The centerpiece is a full-length photographic image of the Shroud made by the Eastman Kodak Co. In addition, the mobile exhibit contains a large crucified corpus showing the wounds of Christ corresponding to the passion narrative in the Gospel accounts and the wounds shown on the Shroud. The exhibit contains over 60 panels detailing the history and science of the Shroud."

The exhibit is on display between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Visitors are encouraged to park behind The Legacy Center and enter the building from the Esther Street entrance.

For more information, visit qas.org or call 219-872-4420.

