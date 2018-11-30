Hammond's SideCar Gallery, which promises "contemporary art @ 78 mph," plans to screen a series of short films in conjunction with the closing of its current "Annex" exhibit by Gary-based artist Ben Murray.
The gallery in a sidecar house at 411 Huehn just north of Hammond's South Shore Line train station will show "Shadows of Echoes of Memories of Songs," a collection of video curated by Chicago-based artist and curator Jesse Malmed. The free screening will take place at 5 p.m. on Dec. 9th.
"(Malmed's) work in moving images, performance, text and occasional objects has exhibited widely in museums, cinemas, galleries, bars and barns, including recent solo presentations at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Roots and Culture, the Chicago Cultural Center, D Gallery, Syntax Season, Cinema Contra, Microlights, Echo Park Film Center, Lease Agreement and the University of Chicago Film Studies Center," SideCar Gallery said in a press release.
"His platformist and curatorial projects include the Live to Tape Artist Television Festival, programming at the Nightingale Cinema, instigating Western Pole, the mobile exhibition space and artist bumper sticker project Trunk Show (with Raven Falquez Munsell), programming through ACRE TV and organizing exhibitions, screenings and performance events both independently and institutionally."
The Sante Fe native is an associate adjunct professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago and also teaches in the Chicago Public Schools and serves as lead singer of a Fugs cover band. Newcity honored Malmed as a "2014 Breakout Artist" and recently profiled him again in its special "Film 50" edition.
SideCar Gallery is open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment.
For more information, visit gallerysidecar.com.