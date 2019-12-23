Though they are not hearing impaired, Avery, left, and Hayden Langner, ages 5 and 8 of Crown Point, sign with Santa (James Watters of Hobart) at Southlake Mall. The two children are learning sign language along with the rest of the students at Forest Ridge Academy.
John J. Watkins, The Times
P.J., left, and Zora Perry, ages 8 and 5 of Calumet City, visit with Santa at Southlake Mall.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Southlake Mall Santa Claus James Watters, of Hobart, uses sign language to communicate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
HOBART — A big smile lit up the face of blonde-haired 6-year-old Cayden Crawford as he signed to Santa his Christmas wish list.
It was the first time the kindergarten student from Marion, Illinois, was able to share his gift wishes to Santa by sign language.
The Signing Santa event, featuring James Watters of Hobart, who is deaf, was held at Southlake Mall on a recent Sunday.
"We're really excited that he can tell Santa what he really wants for Christmas," said his mother, Jessica Crawford.
Cayden, who wears a cochlear implant, was born with a hearing impairment and primarily communicates through sign language, parents Jessica and Justin Crawford said.
The Crawfords drove 5½ hours, also attending an area graduation event, to take part in the Signing Santa event.
"He was very happy," Jessica Crawford said after her son's visit with Santa which included a photoshoot of the occasion.
Dana Cornish, Southlake marketing director, said this is the first time the Signing Santa event was offered at the mall. It will be back, she said.
"We want to make sure everyone has a chance to visit Santa," Cornish said.
Debra Pampalone, Deaf Services director at TradeWinds, said she was contacted by Cornish about the Signing Santa and she in turn was able to help line up Watters as well as Krista King, who assisted as Santa's interpreter.
"This is awesome," Pampalone said of the offering.
Alicia Aaron of Calumet City brought her two children to take part in the Signing Santa because her youngest, Zora Perry, 5, has moderate to severe hearing loss.
"We're here because it's an opportunity and so close by," Aaron said.
Aaron said she found out when Zora was 2 years old that her daughter had hearing loss.
"She's been wearing a hearing aid since then and is enrolled in a deaf and learning program. I'm always looking for opportunities to be around others who are signing," Aaron said.
Aaron's son, P.J. Perry, 8, doesn't have any hearing loss but always used sign language to communicate his Christmas wishes to Santa.
Watters, when asked why he wanted to serve as the signing Santa, said, "I love to be able to sign with kids sign language whether they are deaf, hard of hearing or wanting to learn to sign. It's wonderful for Christmas."