The iconic songs of Simon and Garfunkel shine on stage at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago.
The revue "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" continues through Dec. 8 at the intimate theater located behind Chicago's Water Tower Place.
Throughout the production, audience members will learn just a bit about the duo who catapulted to fame in the 1960s. Mixed in with performances of some of their most beloved songs are tidbits about their career. But this is not meant to be a comprehensive tale of their lives.
Starring as Simon is Taylor Bloom while Ben Cooley performs in the role of Garfunkel. The performers do a fine job delivering the stellar tunes in the Simon and Garfunkel collection. While the entertainers perform, video footage and photos appear on the back screens showcasing the cultural and historical events of the '60s and early '70s time period.
"The Simon and Garfunkel Story" rolls out more like a concert than a traditional musical in the vein of recent shows such as "The Cher Story" or "On Your Feet," about Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Audience members at this show will be tempted to sing along to the popular tunes.
Among songs on the playlist are "Homeward Bound," "Cecilia," "Mrs. Robinson," "The Boxer," "The Sound of Silence," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and more.
Singer Cooley as Garfunkel exhibits the ability to hit the high notes while Bloom as Simon harmonizes well with Cooley and is an apt guitarist.
The show traces Simon and Garfunkel's career from the time they were known as Tom and Jerry to their reunion in 1981 for The Concert in Central Park.
FYI: "The Simon and Garfunkel Story" continues to Dec. 8 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $105. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.