Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar to play Hobart Art Theater

Singer-songwriter Phil Vassar, who was once named Country Songwriter of the Year by the American Society of Composers, will play Hobart Art Theater this summer.

The chart-topping country musician will play at 7 p.m. at the Art Deco movie theater-turned-concert venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"Phil Vassar's reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including 'Carlene,' 'Just Another Day in Paradise,' 'Six-Pack Summer,' 'When I Love You' and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country," the promoter said in a press release.

He rose as a songwriter in the 1990s, penning hits for Collin Raye, Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina and Blackhawk after landing a publishing contract for EMI. His hits include "My Next Thirty Years," "Right on the Money" and "Little Red Rodeo."

"He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP's Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001," promoters said in a press release.

Honky Tonk Attitude and Jim Post will open the 21+ show.

Tickets are $35.

For more information, visit brickartlive.com or call 219-942-1670.

