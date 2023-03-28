Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a staple on Region stages, recorded a new album with legendary Chicago producer Steve Albini.

Feddersen is releasing "The Distance," a collection of new music that's coming out on vinyl records.

Record release parties will take place between 2 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2 at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point and at 6 p.m. on April 14 at Four Fathers Brewing in Valparaiso. He's also releasing a new limited-edition craft beer at Off Square Brewing. Named after the first single on his record, "I Like That Rock and Roll" is a hoppy American Pake Ale.

He performs monthly on the first Sunday of every month at Off Square Brewing, whose previous beer collaborations with him have included Fed Zeppelin and Fedzilla.

"I always wanted to be a brewer but I chose rock-and-roll," he said. "When they first opened, I approached them about performing there and drew really well. I live nearby and usually get a good audience. So they asked me to do a monthly show. I love the brewery. It has great food. It's a pleasant place. And it brews beer in every style, running the gamut from pilsners to IPAs to Belgian beers. I defy anyone to not find a beer they love there."

He'll also release a "Snakeskin Boots" double IPA at Four Fathers. It's named after another single on the new record.

Feddersen, who previously fronted the Chicago band Loudmouth, wrote the music on the new album when he was at home and not playing live shows during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

"It really kept my sanity," he said. "It was a bad circumstance, but I had a huge amount of records to listen to. I have a collection of more than 6,000 records like the Beatles, Rolling Stones and Jimmy Hendrix."

His latest album has a folk rock vibe, drawing from influences like Steve Earle and Bruce Springsteen.

Many of the songs spin tales. "Snakeskin Boots" for instance was inspired by spaghetti westerns and tells the story of Billy who steals snakeskin boots and goes to jail for it.

"I was definitely inspired while watching old movies, especially Clint Eastwood ones," he said. "It's a John Prine kind of narrative."

The album has 15 songs that run the gamut between folk, country and blues. It was recorded during three separate sessions in 2021.

"Steve is always amazingly fast, efficient and really funny," he said.

Drummer Aaron Miller, harmonica player Pat Troy and singer and percussionist Terri Ann Feddersen, his wife, also helped record the album. It also features a special guest performance from Aaron Lee Tasjan, a Grammy-nominated musician from Nashville.

"He played lead guitar on 'I Like That Rock and Roll,'" he said. "I'm a huge fan of his. I saw him play at a live show and was absolutely floored."

Most of the songs are acoustic. The tracks include "Zimmerman," which speculates on what might have happened if Bob Zimmerman never changed his name to Bob Dylan.

"Dylan is a great inspiration to me musically and lyrically, definitely on this record," he said. "He tells great stories and I try to tell stories."

Feddersen was considered a double album but pared it down to just 15 tracks. He has enough material for at least two more albums right now.

"I try to write every day," he said. "I like to strum my guitar and get ideas from experiences I've had, books I've read or movies I've seen. Making the records is deciding which songs stay and which songs stick together. "

"Simpler Times" evokes places like Mackinaw City and Traverse City he likes to visit in Northern Michigan.

"There's a peacefulness up there," he said. "The air smells different. It's a peaceful place we go on vacation. I really missed all the places up there in 2020. It was tugging at my heartstrings that I might never get to go up there and play again. Life is really complicated and it's nice to slow down and smell the roses."

This album is folksier than some of his previous work, which is where he was at when he was writing it.

"If you love stories, catching songs and folk music, you'll dig this," he said.

"The Distance" will be available at local record stores like the Tom Lounges Record Bin in Hobart and Michigan City.

For more information, visit robertrolfefeddersen.com.