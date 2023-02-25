Singer-songwriter Warren Zeiders will perform in Valparaiso this summer.

"Valparaiso has become a staple market for us now, and we are extremely excited to continue our growth in the market," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment.

He will play Central Park Plaza at 68 Lafayette St. at 5 p.m on June 15.

"Warren Zeiders was just 22 years old when he signed his first recording contract with Warner Records’ Los Angeles home office," Joseforsky said. "Zeiders’ distinctive, high-energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, muscle, and then, there’s that voice; a world-weary, lived-in, honeyed growl that belie his young years."

Zeiders is a 23-year-old country musician from central Pennsylvania who "delivers outlaw sermons with his unmistakable authenticity.

"His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of the big city injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into his stories of real life and the pitfalls of temptation," Joseforsky said. "He walks a fine line, but it’s that space he lives in – between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer – that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by an unshakeable soul-searching."

He scored a worldwide instant hit with his solo acoustic cover of Metallica's "Ride The Lightning."

"Since then, Zeiders has released a string of rockin’ but heartfelt tracks on his own 717 Tapes platform along with 'Dark Night,' 'Burn It Down,' 'Wild Horse,' 'Up To No Good' and the raucous 'One Hell of an Angel,'" Joseforsky said.

People Magazine describes Warren Zeiders as "a wild horse who sings about the truth.” His music has proven popular on streaming and social media sites.

"Following a pair of well-received EP’s, Zeiders hit the road for this first-ever tour with all dates selling out in under 72 hours," Joseforsky said. "To date, Warren Zeiders has amassed over 790 million TikTok views globally, in excess of 492 million audio streams and well over 39 million video plays on the heels of his recently released debut album 717 Tapes: The Album, this past September. The album gathers up his 717 Tapes releases along with a handful of new tracks."

Tickets are $29.99

For tickets, visit HometownJams.com.