The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host a Sip & Shop Trunk Show Sunday.

The pop-up market will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. in downtown Michigan City.

"Everyone is welcome to enjoy mimosas, snacks and a day of shopping from our trunk show vendors and LCA's Gallery Shop," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Local vendors will be on site with a 'trunk' of special goodies to help you pick the perfect items. Vendors that will be at LCA for the Sip & Shop trunk show are Allie's Organics, Anneke Dekker, Brising Designs, Marlaina Mathisen and Jackie Baker."

The Sip & Shop Trunk Show is being held just before Mother's Day to give people the chance to buy many unique gifts from local artists and artisans. It's not the type of items one can find at any store.

"Allie’s Organics line features earth-friendly goat's milk soaps, bath fizzies, candles, body scrubs and lip scrubs," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Dekker sells custom clothing, jewelry and art under her brand, ANKO. Skylar Bre'z of Brising Designs creates unique jewelry using beading and felt techniques. Her designs have been sold in art galleries in the US and globally. Graduate of Principia College with a BA in studio art and educational studies, Mathisen creates beautiful ceramics. Baker sells one-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets and earrings as Dragons Fly Beads and specializes in enameled jewelry."

People can save 10% on gallery shop purchases during Sip & Shop and year-round with a Lubeznik Center for the Arts membership.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.org call 219.874.4900.