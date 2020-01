Music fans interested in the story songs and close harmonies that were staples in singing group America's catalog would have been happy to be in the audience at the duo's recent concert at Four Winds Casino.

America - now comprised of Dewey Bunnell and Gerry Beckley - offered concertgoers a 90-minute show filled with the classic songs that were mainstays on '70s and '80s radio. The songs are still popular on classic rock stations.