Six Flags Treats: Great America presents first food fest

Six Flags Great America recently opened and visitors can enjoy a variety of the park's popular rides as well as explore the attraction's inaugural food festival.

Taste of Six Flags continues this Saturday and Sunday at the Gurnee theme park.

"We have treats here from many of the parks in the Six Flags family," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. Kepple said they'll plan to bring the event back to the park again as it allows guests to try different foods from other areas of the country. Kepple said it's also a positive thing from a "cultural perspective."

In addition to the food, there are craft beers available. Taste of Six Flags is set up in the park's Hometown Square. Musical entertainment as well as entertainment by various street performers is also featured.

There are 27 Six Flags parks in total, Kepple said, and the Taste event features just a sample of foods that are popular.

Among foods available at Taste of Six Flags are Mac & Cheese Bacon Hot Dogs and Italian Beef sandwiches from the Midwest station; Corn in a Cup and Brisket Nachos from the Texas Station; Fried Green Beans and Grinders from the East Coast area; Loaded Mini Corn Dogs and Not Yo' Loaded Fries from the West Coast/California station and various other items.