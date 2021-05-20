Six Flags Treats: Great America presents first food fest

Six Flags Great America recently opened and visitors can enjoy a variety of the park's popular rides as well as explore the attraction's inaugural food festival.
Taste of Six Flags continues this Saturday and Sunday at the Gurnee theme park.
"We have treats here from many of the parks in the Six Flags family," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. Kepple said they'll plan to bring the event back to the park again as it allows guests to try different foods from other areas of the country. Kepple said it's also a positive thing from a "cultural perspective."
In addition to the food, there are craft beers available. Taste of Six Flags is set up in the park's Hometown Square. Musical entertainment as well as entertainment by various street performers is also featured.
There are 27 Six Flags parks in total, Kepple said, and the Taste event features just a sample of foods that are popular.
Among foods available at Taste of Six Flags are Mac & Cheese Bacon Hot Dogs and Italian Beef sandwiches from the Midwest station; Corn in a Cup and Brisket Nachos from the Texas Station; Fried Green Beans and Grinders from the East Coast area; Loaded Mini Corn Dogs and Not Yo' Loaded Fries from the West Coast/California station and various other items.
A Jamaican Street Food truck is also located in Hometown Square. For dessert, visitors may choose Fried Dough or Liege Belgian Waffles. In addition to Taste of Six Flags, there are also a variety of other eateries and food carts throughout the park.
Taste of Six Flags has a separate charge for food items. Guests have to purchase a punch card to sample items. Cost for the 12-credit punch card is $29.99.
Guests then simply order the food of their choice and have their card punched. Punch cards are available in Hometown Square as well as a couple of other areas in the park.
Six Flags Great America opened for the season at the end of April and many safety and health precautions are in place. A limited capacity of guests is allowed at the park to adhere to social distancing practices. Guests must wear masks and make reservations online to attend.
Also, like at last season's Holiday in the Park, there's a new way of paying for food and other wares throughout Six Flags Great America. To keep everything more efficient and safe, guests are asked to make purchases via credit and debit card or via mobile apps. Guests may also transfer cash to a debit card on-site at special kiosks at the park. Those debit cards may then be used elsewhere if all the money is not used at the park.
Visits to Six Flags Great America must be made online in advance at sixflags.com/reserve.