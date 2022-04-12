Skid Row, Warrant and Lita Ford to play Hard Rock Casino

Get ready to rock like it's the 1980s.

Eighties metal legends Skid Row, Warrant and Lita Ford will play the new Hard Rock Live venue this summer.

The metal acts will perform on their Live to Rock Tour at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

The New Jersey-based heavy metal band Skid Row achieved commercial success with multiplatinum albums "Skid Row" and "Slave to the Grind." It had many hits such as "18 and Life," "I Remember You," "Youth Gone Wild," "Monkey Business," "Wasted Time" and "In a Darkened Room."

Warrant is a glam metal group hailing from Los Angeles.

The band has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and plans to soon come out with a new record, "The Gang's All Here." It's known for hits like "Cherry Pie," "Heaven," "Sometimes She Cries," "Down Boys" and "Big Talk."

One of the most popular hair metal bands, Warrant had heavy airplay on MTV and toured with Alice Cooper, Paul Stanley, Poison, Mötley Crüe, Queensrÿche, Cinderella and Dokken.

Lita Ford fronted the all-female rock band The Runaways in the 1970s and then became a solo artist whose heavy metal music attained popularity in the 1980s. Her hits included "Close My Eyes Forever," "Kiss Me Deadly," "Back to the Cave," "Close My Eyes Forever" and "Falling in and Out of Love."

"Close My Eyes Forever," a duet with Ozzy Osbourne, trended No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets are $50 to $80.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.