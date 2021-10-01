Skip the scares: Halloween movies that young and old will love

October can be whatever you want it to be. A month of crisp air, falling leaves, apple cider and pumpkin spice.

Or it can be a month of thrilling chills, scares and screams. Halloween movies run the gamut and you could easily find a flick to watch every day of the fall season — whether you prefer wholesome and tame or chills and terror.

For movies you’ll watch with the family, you’ll probably want to queue up some milder titles and save the horror movies for another time. Grab some popcorn, curl up with a cozy blanket and pick from one of these suggested titles for a fall movie night with the kids.

Monsters, Inc.

(Rated G)

Not all monsters are scary as this delightful Pixar animated movie proves. In this 2001 movie, the monsters are more funny and cuddly than they are frightful and how could they not be with John Goodman and Billy Crystal voicing the main characters? Follow them as they go to work each day aiming to improve themselves in their vocation and become master scarers so they can harness the scream energy for power. Twenty years after its release, it’s as lovable as ever.

Ghostbusters

(Rated PG)