Skip the scares: Halloween movies that young and old will love

October can be whatever you want it to be. A month of crisp air, falling leaves, apple cider and pumpkin spice.
Or it can be a month of thrilling chills, scares and screams. Halloween movies run the gamut and you could easily find a flick to watch every day of the fall season — whether you prefer wholesome and tame or chills and terror.
For movies you’ll watch with the family, you’ll probably want to queue up some milder titles and save the horror movies for another time. Grab some popcorn, curl up with a cozy blanket and pick from one of these suggested titles for a fall movie night with the kids.
Monsters, Inc.
(Rated G)
Not all monsters are scary as this delightful Pixar animated movie proves. In this 2001 movie, the monsters are more funny and cuddly than they are frightful and how could they not be with John Goodman and Billy Crystal voicing the main characters? Follow them as they go to work each day aiming to improve themselves in their vocation and become master scarers so they can harness the scream energy for power. Twenty years after its release, it’s as lovable as ever.
Ghostbusters
(Rated PG)
This is a movie that many of today’s parents grew up watching. And it’s one where you learn that not every ghost is terrifying, but when you find one that is there’s only one place to call. Ghostbusters! With a cast of legendary comedians, including Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, they fight the supernatural species with slime to keep them from taking over New York City. It’s cheesy '80s cinema at its best. It can be a little intense in some parts, so best to save this one for the 10+ group.
Scooby-Doo
(Rated PG)
This is another movie that will take parents back — way back to the days of watching Saturday morning cartoons in their pajamas. This big, clumsy dog and his posse who love to solve mysteries were introduced on the small screen in 1969 and there have since been a number of feature films of their adventures. Start with the original 2002 "Scooby-Doo: The Movie," which has an all-star cast that includes Rowan Atkinson, Freddie Prinze Jr, Linda Cardellini and Sarah Michelle Gellar. It combines real actors with the computer-animated canine. Get some Scooby snacks and settle in for a fun flick.
Casper
(Rated PG)
Another beloved creature from 1960s cartoons is Casper the Friendly Ghost, and the show also spawned a number of family movies based on the comic series. In a world of scariness, "Casper" is anything but. Rather than spook people, he’s the happiest haunter there is.
Hocus Pocus
(Rated PG)
A trio of less-than-typical witches show up after three centuries and wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night after inadvertently being resurrected. This Disney film is full of comical moments from stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. More appropriate for the 10 and older set.
Scan the B-files
Do some searching on your streaming service for some of the great B-movies and black-and-white classics of the mid-20th century. These low-budget masterpieces are not as realistic and thus, less scary, than a lot of today's flicks. The stop-motion recordings and creative costumes were so bad, they’re just so good. From massive monsters like Godzilla to sea creatures to giant insects, there’s more content than you could imagine to binge on. A few to explore:
- Ghidorah, the Three Headed Monster (1964)
- King Kong (1933)
- The Deadly Mantis (1957)
- Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
- The Blob (1958)
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)
- Earth vs. The Spider (1958)
- Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964)
- The Crawling Hand (1963)
- The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966)
- Frankenstein (1931)
- Tarantula (1955)
Skip the scary flicks