Slot formats based upon popular games are still a gamble

When slot machine play transitioned into video screens a quarter century ago, the emphasis on traditional reel slots with game formats that varied in appearance but were pretty much standard in substance began to lose favor among gamblers.

The trend moved to video display terminals, games within games, multiple-coin spin formats, multiple bonus features and eventually “lock and win” components, and most predominant of all, licensing agreements with game manufacturers, television shows and movie franchises.

International Game Technology was the first to jump on the bandwagon with its ultra-popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine variety, followed by the introduction of its Jeopardy game line.

The company even unveiled machines with an Elvis Presley theme. The common denominator among all the games is the world-wide, grass roots, vast appeal the themes enjoy among the population.

The next revolution in "electronic gaming devices" took place when the company then known as Williams Gaming, Inc. entered into a licensing agreement with Hasbro, Inc. to produce a line of Monopoly-themed slot machines.

Multiple iterations of the format have since been introduced and they remain a huge success on casino floors across America

"Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy" are two of the most popular, widely watched television shows of all time. Monopoly is one of the oldest and most popular board games of all time. Their appeal, name, and trademark recognition are broad based.

When slot machine manufacturers go to icons of American pop culture as a means of re-inventing themselves, players must pause to think.

At the same time, the famous Monopoly trademark is being used in conjunction with a new line of slot machines, you probably saw it in recent years connected with an on-going promotion at McDonald's Restaurants.

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and Monopoly all conjure up images of games in people's minds and actually de-emphasize "gambling".

We think of people of all ages playing them for fun, and when we play, we expect that winners and losers are determined randomly by luck.

When it comes to transferring their appeal to gambling however, always remember that a slot machine by any other name is still a slot machine. A slot machine exists to make money for its manufacturer and for the casino in which it sits.

They are, in fact, by the nature of the computer program which governs each one of them, guaranteed to make money for the casino even though the biggest portion of the money they take in is returned to players in the form of winnings.

Don't be tricked into thinking that just because a machine has a popular game format that winning or losing is any different than playing traditional reel machines. It's still a gamble. Granted, the players collectively win, but individual players get no such guarantee.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: Baccarat Hot Seat Drawings have returned to the East Chicago property every Monday through July 25 from 8 p.m. to Midnight. Present your mychoice player’s club card when you sit down to play to enter the drawings. Two winners each hour from 8 to 11 p.m. will each receive $800 cash. One winner at midnight will be awarded the grand prize of $2,888.

BLUE CHIP: The Rocks Lounge complimentary entertainment line-up this weekend features the Feel Good Party Band, a Chicago-based tribute band, at 9 p.m. on Friday (June 24). Kovacs & Company takes over the stage on Saturday (June 25) also at 9 p.m., followed by Classical Blast and their classic rock with a twist starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday (June 26).

Looking ahead, put a ring around Saturday, July 2, and start the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a live presentation of UFC 276 in FanDuel Sportsbook. Watch and wager on two title bouts, including Israel Adesanya v. Jared Cannonier for the middle weight crown, and Alexander Volkanovski v. Max Holloway for the featherweight championship.

FOUR WINDS: Independence Day weekend will feature the $150,000 “Fireworks of Cars, Cash, & Credit” promotion at all Four Winds Casino destinations on Friday, July 3, from Noon to 10 p.m. (EDT). There will be three Dodge Challengers and over $20,000 in cash or instant credit/free slot play given away in hourly drawings. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through promotion day. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

Texas Hold’em No Limit poker tournaments have returned to the South Bend destination. Wednesdays starting at 7 p.m. there’s a $150 buy-in for $10,000 in starting chips. Registration opens at 4 p.m. On Sundays starting at 2 p.m., a $100 buy-in nets you $8,000 in starting chips. Registration opens at Noon. All times are Eastern. Please visit the poker room for complete tournament details.

This weekend’s summer pool party series has a Yacht Rock theme for Saturday (June 25). The featured entertainment starts at 5 p.m. (EDT) with Playback, followed by EZFM at 10 p.m. Four Winds Hotel guests are invited to relax by the pool and enjoy all the amenities, including two fire pits and The Pool Bar.

HARD ROCK: Hard Rock Live, the Gary’s property’s entertainment venue, is rocking this weekend with performances by acclaimed country music artist Brett Young this evening (Thursday, June 23) and Chaka Khan, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, on Friday (June 24). Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com for both of the 7 p.m. shows.

Country Music Fridays this evening features Brandy Clark at Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 9 p.m. Ronnie Baker Brooks, a Chicago blues and soul staple, will be appearing on the same stage on Saturday (June 25) also at 9 p.m. The weekend’s complimentary shows at Council Oak Bar Stage spotlights Mike Wheeler Band on Friday and Mississippi Heat on Saturday for 8 p.m. curtain raisers.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: Following two months of qualifiers, the $40,000 “Blast of Cash” drawing is set for Friday (June 24) from 5 to 9 p.m. There’ll be hourly drawings for $1,000 or more in cash, 30-minute drawings for $300 cash, and the grand finale where one guest will take home $30,000 in cash.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

