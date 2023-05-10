Visit any casino in The Region, or any property in the country for that matter, and the evidence is clear that slot machines dominate the gaming inventories.

Slot machines are the "cash cows" of the casino industry. All of the marketing energy, direct mail solicitations, and product research and development revolve around them.

They are not on the payroll, require no health benefit plan, and stay on the job 24/7 with no call-offs. Maintenance is minimal. Just purchase or lease them, place them on the floor, and they are guaranteed to make money.

Table games have dwindled while slot inventories continue to grow. It's a no-brainer for the casino owners and operators. People love the lure of chasing jackpots, even though the odds of catching a big one can be in the hundreds of thousands to one or higher against you.

Only blackjack requires skill to play correctly and reduce the house edge as low as possible. All table games have a built-in house advantage that guarantees a profit from players as a collective group.

The difference between the revenues generated by slots as opposed to table games is sheer volume. So much more money is wagered on the slots more frequently and at such a greater pace that they are bound to be the main bread winners.

The entertainment value and interactive features of slot machines are truly remarkable. They're fun to play, but they have an addictive quality to them that requires players to be on guard when it comes to fully enjoying their recreational casino outings.

In order to protect yourself against slot fever, it's a good idea to familiarize yourself with the table game options available at the casinos.

Table games are played at a much more comfortable pace, giving both you and your money a rest. Learning to play them can enhance your casino experience so that you don't become a slave to the slots.

The actual mathematical advantage that the casinos enjoy at the table games is much lower than the revenues they generate.

Reckless and uneducated play contributes to this fact. For example, many people who sit down at a blackjack table really don't know how to play the game correctly. Many people who play craps spend inordinate amounts of money on the bets that pack that highest house edge. Casinos thrive on such players.

Learning to play the table games, and, more importantly, learning to play them skillfully and correctly, can help arm you against the relentless grind of the slot machines and the marketing war the manufacturers and the casinos wage against players.

Playing the tables is completely different than playing the slots. At the tables you interact with other people. The important thing is not to be intimidated. Take the time to learn them and to play correctly and you'll be a well-rounded, informed gambler who will be able to be the master of your own gambling destiny.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The “Push Your Luck” promotion is being held every Saturday this month at the East Chicago property. PENN Play players rewards members can earn tier-based entries now through May 27, including free daily entries and extra entries for every 25 tier points accumulated at slots and table games. On promotional Saturdays during the day, guests may visit any PENN Play promotional kiosk starting at 11 a.m. to activate their entries. Three winners will be selected each hour from 1 to 3 p.m. to play the Push Your Luck game for a chance to win $10,000 Penn Cash. In the evening, guests may check in their entries at a kiosk starting at 5 p.m. Three winners will be selected each hour from 7 to 9 p.m. to play the game.

FOUR WINDS: If you want to treat mom to a special celebration this Sunday for Mother’s Day, make reservations at the Copper Rock Steakhouse locations at either the New Buffalo or South Bend destinations. Enjoy a full course meal with a filet mignon and crab stuffed shrimp entrée for $65 per person. The Buffet at both properties will also have a special Mother’s Day selection for $39 per person with $15 extra for a one-pound crab leg cluster.

The summer pool parties season kicks off at both the New Buffalo and South Bend properties on Memorial Day weekend. Admission is always complimentary including weekly entertainment, plus food and drink specials are available for purchase. Check out the Four Winds Facebook page for the weekly themes continuing through Labor Day weekend.

HARD ROCK: Treat mom to a show she’ll never forget this Saturday (May 13) when entertainment legends Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando appear on stage together performing their greatest hits at Hard Rock Live. Limited seating is still available starting at $69.50 per person through ticketmaster.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Mother’s Day weekend brings an expanded slate of no less than six complimentary shows to the casino floor. Hard Rock Café spotlights The 1985 at 8:30 p.m. and Who’s That Girl at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by The Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. and The Dan Band at 11 p.m. on Saturday. At Council Oak Bar it’ll be Pistol Pete performing on Friday and Sheryl Youngblood Band on Saturday. Both performances start at 8 p.m.

HARRAHS JOLIET: The property is celebrating a “30 Winners for 30 Years” drawing every Thursday during the month of May. Six winners will be drawn every hour from 4 to 8 p.m. on promotion days to win $100 in free casino play. Caesars Rewards members may activate their tier-based entries at a promotional kiosk each day of the promotion from 3 to 7:55 p.m.

HORSESHOE: The “$1 million Cash Lucky Lotto” promotion is the May highlight every Saturday. Earn entries through 7:45 p.m. on May 27, then head over to the Caesars Rewards Center on the days of the promotion for the 2, 4, 6, and 8 p.m. drawings. Caesars Rewards players club members are invited to bring their $1 Million Lucky Lotto numbers in each drawing day for a chance to win free slot play or up to $1 million cash. Slots and table games players receive a bonus set of numbers (up to five) for every 500 Tier Credits earned on slots for more chances. Winners have 15 minutes from the time the numbers are announced to be in line at the promotions area with their numbers to receive their prize. Here’s the prize breakdown: Match two numbers: $40 free slot play; three numbers: $150 free slot play; four numbers: $1,000 cash; five numbers: $5,000 cash; six numbers: $1,000,000 cash (40-year annuity).