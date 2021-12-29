Smash Mouth to replace Sugar Ray at free Hard Rock New Year's Eve show after COVID case

Hey now, you can be an all-star on New Year's Eve.

Smash Mouth is stepping in to replace Sugar Ray at a free New Year's Eve concert at the Hard Rock Cafe at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana after a member of Sugar Ray's touring party got COVID-19.

“A member of our immediate touring party has tested positive for COVID-19 and to protect the safety of fans and everyone around us, we will sadly have to cancel our show at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana," the band said in a statement.

Smash Mouth, another commercially popular 1990s band, will play at 10:45 p.m. at the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. just off the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood. Run Forrest Run, a tribute act that performs 1990s music across Chicagoland, will open at 8:30 p.m.

Smash Mouth was founded in San Jose by Steve Harwell, Kevin Coleman, Greg Camp and Paul De Lisle. (Harwell is currently not performing with the group.)

"Smash Mouth’s third, eponymous Interscope release features the ecstatic first single, 'Pacific Coast Party' and the smash hit 'I’m A Believer,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Smash Mouth also provided the musical heart of the soundtrack for the film 'Shrek.'"