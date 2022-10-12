 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smokey Robinson to play Hard Rock Casino

Smokey Robinson will play the Hard Rock Casino.

Smokey Robinson will play the Hard Rock Casino.

 Provided

Motown legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Smokey Robinson will play the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

William "Smokey" Robinson, Jr., the legendary singer-songwriter and co-founder of Motown Records, will perform at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Hard Rock Live venue.

He played with The Miracles when he met the famed record executive Berry Gordy. They released the single "Got a Job" and then Motown's first million-selling hit "Shop Around." Robinson went on to record 26 Top 40 hits with the Miracles during the 1960s, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me", "I Second That Emotion," "The Tears Of A Clown," "Ooo Baby Baby” and “The Tracks Of My Tears."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He also wrote many other Motown hits. His most successful solo album, "A Quiet Storm," came out in 1975. He won his first Grammy Award with "Just to See Her." He's since won many honors, including induction into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

People are also reading…

"In recent years, Robinson released the standards album, Timeless Love, Time Flies When You're Having Fun, Now And Then and Smokey & Friends. He released his first ever solo Christmas album, Christmas Everyday in November 2017 as an Amazon exclusive," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Robinson has been Inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with The Miracles. He was awarded a medal at the National Medal of Arts, A Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Howard University conferred on Robinson the degree of Doctor of Music as did the Berklee College of Music."

Tickets start at $79.50 for the seated 21-and-up show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

