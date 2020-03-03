SNL alum Chris Kattan to perform in Hobart

What is love?
No one knows (that song) better than "Saturday Night Live" alumnus Chris Kattan, who will perform stand-comedy in Hobart next month.
Kattan will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
He was a longtime cast member on "Saturday Night Live" during the 1990s and early 2000s who was known for his physical comedy and manic energy. Kattan performed many regular characters such as Mr. Peepers, Mango and Gay Hitler in recurring sketches. He was also one of the head-bobbing, club-going and suit-wearing Butabi Brothers with Will Ferrell, with whom he appeared in the spin-off movie "A Night at the Roxbury" in which they repeatedly dance to Haddaway's club hit "What is Love?" Kattan also played the sad goth Azrael Abyss and the guitar on the iconic "more cowbell" sketch on SNL.
After his eight-year run on "Saturday Night Live" ended in 2003, he appeared on more television shows like "The Middle," "Bollywood Hero," and "Bunnicula." He's also starred in and done voice work on movies like "Monkeybone," "Corky Romano," "Undercover Brother" and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters."
Kattan recently wrote the memoir "Baby, Don't Hurt Me: Stories and Scars from 'Saturday Night Live'" with the help of author Travis Thrasher. Midwest Book Review described it as "an utterly fascinating and inherently entertaining read from cover to cover."
His comedy show in Hobart is all ages, but recommended for people 17 years old and older.
For tickets, visit etix.com.
