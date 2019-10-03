Gather the family and head to Theatre at the Center in Munster.
The center's Theatre for Young Audiences welcomes the Chicago Kids Company to the theater from Oct. 10 to 12. Chicago Kids Company will present its touring production of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
You have free articles remaining.
School performances of the play will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11. Public performances will take place at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Tickets are $8 for children and $10 for adults. To purchase tickets and for more information, call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.