Socially distant Santa: Jolly Old Elf visits have become socially distant and tech savvy

A lot of things are different this year and a lot of things have been canceled, but Santa always finds a way to arrive where he is expected. He’s really the world’s biggest superhero. No worldwide pandemic is going to stop him.
He might not be making the rounds in as many places this year in the days leading up to Christmas, and when you do see him he’ll probably have a mask on, but he will be making his way out to wave to some good little girls and boys. He’s also discovered Zoom this year!
Here's a sample of socially distant visits and Zoom opportunities with the Jolly Old Elf.
Southlake Mall
Safe Opportunities With Santa
Through Dec. 24
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Guests may pose for a photo with Santa. Advance reservations and appointments are encouraged. Masks are required for visits. For the photos and chats with Santa during the visit to the mall, Santa will be stationed at a socially distanced spot.
While reservations are encouraged, walk-up visits will be available the first hour and the last hour of the day and as space allows throughout the day.
For complete details on what to expect during the visit, visit cherryhillprograms.com/reopening. There are three photo packages. Visit WhereisSanta.com for more information on photo packages.
Santa is located in the Lower Level by Forever 21. He is available for photos from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, with the exception of Christmas Eve when he will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each child that visits with Santa will receive a HO HO HO or Make It Merry mask while supplies last.
Harvest Tyme
Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show
Santa is making appearances at the big light display at Harvest Tyme in Lowell this year. It’s weather dependent because, well, that expensive suit needs to be specially dry cleaned. So, check the website or Facebook page to confirm that he’s arrived. He’ll be greeting cars as they enter on Saturdays and Sundays.
Six Flags Great America Holiday In The Park Lights
Gurnee, Illinois
Through Dec. 30
Visitors to Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park Lights in Gurnee will get to see and chat with Santa, who's in his very own train station this year. Children may go into the station one party at a time and talk to the Jolly Old Elf from a socially distanced spot in front of a railing. Guests may also take pictures with their own cameras.
Holiday in the Park Lights will take place through Dec. 30 at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois. Admission is $19.99. Guests must wear masks and health and safety protocols are followed at the park. Reservations are required at sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-lights.
Zoom with Santa
Santa has joined the world of Zoom and spending a lot of time online this year to keep everyone safe.
• Residents of Crown Point can sign up for Santa Zooms on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays at apm.activecommuntities.com/crownpoint. For more info, call 219.662.3290.
• Santa Adam is also doing Zoom calls, but is almost completely booked before Christmas. Consider booking him for the week between Christmas and New Year’s when your child can tell Santa about his favorite gift and their wishes for 2021. For more info, visit his website at santaadam.com and find him on Facebook at “Santa Adam.”
• Navy Pier and Bubly are presenting "Conversations with the Clauses" over Zoom on Dec. 13, 16 and 17. Find out more information by visiting navypier.org/conversation-with-the-clauses.
For those children who'd like to send an old-fashioned letter to the Big Guy at the North Pole, a Letters to Santa Mailbox is set up at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond. The mailbox is right next to the exhibit "A Christmas Story Comes Home." The exhibit and mailbox will be up through Jan. 3. Visit southshorecva.com/achristmasstory/
Eloise Marie Valadez contributed to this report.
