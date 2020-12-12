Socially distant Santa: Jolly Old Elf visits have become socially distant and tech savvy

A lot of things are different this year and a lot of things have been canceled, but Santa always finds a way to arrive where he is expected. He’s really the world’s biggest superhero. No worldwide pandemic is going to stop him.

He might not be making the rounds in as many places this year in the days leading up to Christmas, and when you do see him he’ll probably have a mask on, but he will be making his way out to wave to some good little girls and boys. He’s also discovered Zoom this year!

Here's a sample of socially distant visits and Zoom opportunities with the Jolly Old Elf.

Southlake Mall

Safe Opportunities With Santa

Through Dec. 24

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Guests may pose for a photo with Santa. Advance reservations and appointments are encouraged. Masks are required for visits. For the photos and chats with Santa during the visit to the mall, Santa will be stationed at a socially distanced spot.

While reservations are encouraged, walk-up visits will be available the first hour and the last hour of the day and as space allows throughout the day.