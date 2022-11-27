Soldier's miniature church to again come alive in LaPorte Christmas tradition

LAPORTE — It's been remarked there are no atheists in foxholes.

LaPorte native Otto Giese prayed that he would survive the bloody Battle of the Bulge during World War II, promising God he would make something for the people of his hometown if he ever made it back alive.

Giese survived the battle that killed as many as 175,000 combatants — and the war.

He returned home and kept his promise. He built a miniature church that's long been on display at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

The lifelike New England-style church has a choir and more than 200 parishioners, with churchgoers sitting in every pew. It plays church bells and songs like "Joy to the World."

The mechanical church includes a wooden minister doll that moves on a belt from behind the altar to deliver a homily about the true meaning of the Christmas season. It features painstaking miniature creations of red carpeting, crosses, candles and the minister's priestly garments.

Seeing Giese's elaborate craftsmanship has grown into a LaPorte holiday tradition.

The museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. Suite 1, south of downtown LaPorte, will host the annual Night at the Giese Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17.

"Come on down to see this amazing church that has been a holiday tradition in LaPorte for decades and learn the history behind it," Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Admission to this event is by donation. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided. We look forward to seeing everyone there."

For more information, visit laportecountyhistory.org or call 219-324-6767.