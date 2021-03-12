Soleil Moon Frye's doc 'Kid 90' is a time capsule for Gen X

Frye cherishes watching them all just being regular kids in the days before TMZ, camera phones and social media.

“We were really able to live our lives with a sense of privacy, and not under the microscope. We were able to have a lot of fun. I mean, yes, I had fun and experimented, but there’s also so much innocence there," said Frye, who added there were hours of documentary footage of the kids just going to the movies.

There's also pain. Frye's friend group experienced an extraordinary amount of loss. She was close with both actors Justin Pierce and Jonathan Brandis, who each died by suicide, and Harold Hunter who died from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

“These were not superficial relationships, these were deep, meaningful relationships with my friends that were family," she says, adding that she still considers Brandis one of her best friends. “I look at these relationships and they formed so much of who I am. I think that is probably why on a subconscious level, in a lot of ways, I wasn’t ready to face it. It was so painful.”

Frye also had to confront some past sexual experiences that bring up questions of consent. There's a recorded phone call where she asks an unnamed male why she blacked out when she wasn't drinking, and writes of an altercation she wasn't ready for.