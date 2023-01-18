 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Songwriter Dan Navarro to play Acorn Theater

Songwriter Dan Navarro to play Acorn Theater

Dan Navarro

 Provided

Songwriter Dan Navarro will perform at the Acorn Theater just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.

Navarro will perform at the venue at 107 Generations Drive in Three Oaks, Michigan at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time on Feb. 17.

He's a songwriter who wrote for Eric Lowen, Pat Benatar, The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, The Triplets, Marco Borsato and Rusty Weir. He teamed up with Lowen to form the acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro.

When Lowen retired in 2009, Navarro became a solo artist who's toured nationally since then.

He released the studio album "Shed My Skin" in 2019.

"Dan Navarro shares life lessons well worth heeding, underscoring the music with an added embellishment," Lee Zimmerman wrote for the American Songwriter. "In effect, Navarro creates his own musical mantra, one that focuses on maintaining a positive perspective and overriding optimism. It leaves an indelible impression and elevates the emotional imprint overall."

He also serves as a voice actor and singer in movies like The Playmobil Movie, Pirates of the Caribbean 5, The Book Of Life, Rio, Happy Feet, The Lorax and Ice Age 2 and 3, as well as in television shows like Turbo Fast, Prison Break, Family Guy and American Dad. He's also performed for video games like Fallout 4 and Uncharted 4 and ads for McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Honda and other prominent brands. 

He sang on six Lin-Manuel Miranda songs in the Disney Film Encanto, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno."

He recently released his new album "Horizon Line."

“Some albums are beautiful little gems, every facet glimmering with dazzling light; the lyric’s shine, and the music shimmers, Horizon Line, Dan Navarro’s first album since 2019’s Shed My Skin, is one of those albums," No Depression's Harry Carrigan wrote.

Tickets are $35 to $40.

For more information, call 269-756-3879 or visit acornlive.org.

