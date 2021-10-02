South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show to host awards ceremony and artist's reception Sunday

South Shore Arts will have an awards ceremony and artist's reception for its annual Salon Show Sunday.

The 78th annual Salon Show Exhibition opened a few weeks ago at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, showcasing the work of artists from across Northwest Indiana and neighboring Cook County in Illinois.

The artist's reception will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. The awards ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The annual juried exhibition hangs artwork in an array of mediums including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, glass, digital, mixed media, ceramics and multimedia. It's been an annual tradition for South Shore Arts since the late 1930s when it started in the millinery department of the Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond.

A total of 55 artworks were selected out of 300 submissions for this year's group exhibition. More than $12,500 in prizes will be awarded to the winners Sunday.