South Shore Arts Annual Salon Show to return

South Shore Arts will soon bring back its annual Salon Show, which features the work of artists from Northwest Indiana and neighboring Cook County.

The 78th annual Salon Show Exhibition will open on Sept. 13 and run through Nov. 6 at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. The annual juried exhibition features artwork in a variety of genres, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, glass, digital, mixed media, ceramics and multimedia.

"The Salon Show is a tradition that has defined South Shore Arts since its inception in the late 1930s, when 10 Hammond and Calumet City artists sponsored the first annual Art Exhibition of the Hammond District Art Association in the millinery department of the Minas Department Store in downtown Hammond," South Shore Arts said in a press release.

This year’s juror is Chicago native Tom Torluemke, an Indiana-based contemporary artist. He has won the Great Ideas Competition of the Arts Council of Indianapolis and an Efroymson Contemporary Arts Fellowship, and has appeared as a speaker at TEDx PurdueU at Purdue University.