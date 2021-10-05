South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture series resumes this fall, starting with nature doc

The South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture series will resume online this fall, starting with a BBC nature documentary.
The Munster-based arts group will present the BBC documentary "Forest, Field & Sky" at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The film explores "the artistic paradox that exists between Earth’s naturally occurring scenes of beauty and the curated, man-made experience of Earth Art and garden landscapes.
Director of Education Natalie Heath will host the film, guiding the audience and encouraging viewers to consider historic relationships between people and the natural world.
“We made marks on the landscape. We made things of beauty," she said. "And in doing so, we turned nature into culture.”
Art in Focus is open to the public. It's free and funded by Community Healthcare system.
"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."
People can watch the virtual Art in Focus lectures at 7 p.m. on Zoom and YouTube Live and on the South Shore Arts website the following Monday.
Expect a variety of speakers and content in this new season.
"The 2021-22 season will showcase a variety of different types of arts and culture, local and worldwide," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers and the attendees."
For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus or email Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
Coming soon
Under construction
Closing
Closed
Relocating
Relocating
Open
Coming soon
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming