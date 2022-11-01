 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

South Shore Arts gift shop to host Ladies Night Holiday Market

  • 0
South Shore Arts Gift Shop to host ladies night holiday market

The South Shore Arts Atrium Gallery is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Halloween is past and Thanksgiving is next but Christmas is coming up before you know it.

Get an early start on holiday shopping by browsing a selection from local artists and artisans.

South Shore Arts Gift Shop is hosting a Ladies' Night Holiday Market Thursday evening.

The Ladies' Night Holiday Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"Enjoy an evening of shopping, sips and sweets including cookies from Crumbl Cookie and Cupcake by Designer Desserts. Featuring music by the Northwest Indiana Symphony’s Youth Orchestra," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "The Gift Shop features beautiful one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items from local artists and craftsmen. Shop jewelry, ceramics, pottery, unique holiday décor, ornaments, gourmet treats, handcrafted aromatherapy, candles and more."

People are also reading…

Special one-day-only sales will be offered. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event. 

Visitors also can check out the 79th annual Salon Show that's now on display in the South Shore Arts Gallery. It's a juried exhibit featuring 69 artworks from many well-known local artists from across the Calumet Region.

"Grab the girls (men are also welcome) to enjoy an evening of shopping, art, and music," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "All proceeds from the Gift Shop go to benefit South Shore Arts and The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra."

For more information, email Mara@southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-7418.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Takeoff of Migos Dead at 28 After Shooting in Houston | Billboard News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts