South Shore Arts gift shop to host Ladies Night Holiday Market

Halloween is past and Thanksgiving is next but Christmas is coming up before you know it.

Get an early start on holiday shopping by browsing a selection from local artists and artisans.

South Shore Arts Gift Shop is hosting a Ladies' Night Holiday Market Thursday evening.

The Ladies' Night Holiday Market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"Enjoy an evening of shopping, sips and sweets including cookies from Crumbl Cookie and Cupcake by Designer Desserts. Featuring music by the Northwest Indiana Symphony’s Youth Orchestra," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "The Gift Shop features beautiful one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items from local artists and craftsmen. Shop jewelry, ceramics, pottery, unique holiday décor, ornaments, gourmet treats, handcrafted aromatherapy, candles and more."

Special one-day-only sales will be offered. Door prizes will be given out throughout the event.

Visitors also can check out the 79th annual Salon Show that's now on display in the South Shore Arts Gallery. It's a juried exhibit featuring 69 artworks from many well-known local artists from across the Calumet Region.

"Grab the girls (men are also welcome) to enjoy an evening of shopping, art, and music," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "All proceeds from the Gift Shop go to benefit South Shore Arts and The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra."

For more information, email Mara@southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-7418.