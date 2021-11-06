South Shore Arts lecture series shines light on the arts, holiday baking

The South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture series resumes next week and will host upcoming talks about the arts, ceramics and holiday baking traditions.
Director of Education Natalie Heath will discuss her personal artwork and artist biography next Thursday.
The virtual presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
"South Shore Arts Studio Coordinator Cara Schmitt will also join in on the fun and discuss how her professional training in interior design has impacted the way she organizes a creative place for learning," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Natalie will host and guide the lecture throughout, while encouraging participants to think about and discuss different types of creative environments artists work, struggle and thrive in."
Founded by Community Health Care System, Art in Focus lectures are free and open to the public. The series of presentations will continue in a virtual format through January 2022. The talks by local artists can be viewed by Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings twice a month. Each will be posted to the South Shore Arts website the following Monday.
"An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers and the attendees," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Art in Focus is for adult learners who are interested in the arts and its impact on our world, past, present and future. Art in Focus is part of an on-going series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. Art in Focus is open to the public and, thanks to generous support from Community Healthcare System, it is always free."
Emily Casella will discuss ceramics, sculpture and creative education on Thursday, Dec. 2. Entertainment columnist Phil Potempa will talk about holiday baking and traditions on Thursday, Dec. 16.
For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus, email Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org or call 1-219-836-1839 ext. 101.