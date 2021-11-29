South Shore Arts lecture series to feature talk about ceramics

Emily Casella will give the next talk in the South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture series this week.

Casella, an art educator, ceramicist, and mixed-media artist, will give a virtual talk at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Emily will share examples of her recent ceramic work while engaging the audience to consider how media impacts our opinions and our fears about the outside world," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Director of Education Natalie Heath will host and guide the lecture throughout, as she and Emily will explore the effect that the COVID-19 quarantine had on Emily’s artwork. Audience participants will be encouraged to think about how their own creative process was impacted by social isolation."

People will be able to watch the lecture via Zoom webinar and YouTube Live. It will be rebroadcast on the South Shore Arts website Monday.

It's part of an ongoing lecture series that highlights arts and culture both across the Region and world. The talks are intended to spark thoughtful dialogue.