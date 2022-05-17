 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Shore Arts now registering students for summer art classes

Artists are shown working at a past class at the South Shore Arts location in Crown Point.

 Times file photo

Looking to get more creative or find a new passion?

South Shore Arts is now registering students for its summer art classes.

The Munster-based nonprofit has offered art instruction since 1970. It offers a range of classes for adults, seniors and children on subjects like painting, comics, ceramics, drawing and digital media. They're typically led by instructors who are professional artists.

Summer classes and camps start on June 20 in the studios on the lower level of the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"Register today for a variety of senior, adult, and youth art programs, such as ceramics, Japanese Manga illustration for teens, Plein air drawing, painting, natural history illustration, and more," Director of Education Natalie Heath said in a press release.

Precautions will be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"All in-person weekly classes are facilitated with an abundance of COVID-19 safety precautions for youth, adults and seniors," Heath said. "Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination and required boosters is required for all participants ages 5 and over and is the only way to guarantee class space. Participants must have received and completed the vaccine and at least two weeks prior to the first day of all in-person classes."

To see the full schedule, visit https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule.

For more information, call 219/836.1839, ext.101 or email Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.

