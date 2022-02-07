South Shore Arts offering a Valentine's Day card printmaking workshop

Cards are supposed to come straight from the heart, and there's no way a card could be more personalized than by making it yourself.

And South Shore Arts will teach you how, just in time for the Valentine's Day holiday.

The nonprofit arts organization will be hosting a Valentine’s Day Card & Printmaking mini-session from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Attendees are encouraged to take the class with their partners to spend quality time together.

"South Shore Arts invites adult artists to participate in a workshop that speaks to the romantic in us all," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Graphic designer and artist Jenn Maguire will lead participants in learning a variety of printmaking techniques and cardmaking methods to construct a one-of-a-kind set of custom Valentines, complete with envelopes—and of course, there will be doilies!"

The class will take place in the painting and drawing studio on the lower level of the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

The class costs $55 per person, which covers all supplies.

Coronavirus precautions will be taken.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the safest and in-person experience, all materials will be provided 'kit-style,' and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all participants," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Valid proof of vaccination is the only way to guarantee class space. Participants must have received the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the start of the workshop."

For more information, visit https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule or call Director of Education Natalie Heath at 219/836.1839, ext. 101.

