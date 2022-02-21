South Shore Arts opens registration for spring art classes

Interested in learning a new artistic skill, picking up a new hobby or enriching your life with creativity?

Perhaps you're looking for a new way to express yourself?

You can learn everything from how to draw to how to make a vase at South Shore Arts in Munster this spring.

The South Shore Arts has started registration for its 2022 spring art classes. The Munster-based art profit serving Northwest Indiana is offering visual arts instruction to adults, kids and seniors.

"In-person visual arts classes will begin the week of March 14, 2022 and will include a variety of senior, adult and youth art classes, such as multi-level ceramics, figure drawing, Japanese Manga illustration for teens, natural history illustration, and more," South Shore Arts said in a news release.

The classes will be taught in person at the South Shore Arts studios in the basement of the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

South Shore Arts has implemented coronavirus safety precautions, including a vaccine requirement for everyone eligible to get out. All vaccinations must be up to date.

"All in-person weekly classes are facilitated with an abundance of COVID-19 safety precautions for youth, adults, and seniors," South Shore Arts said in the news release. "Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and required boosters is required for all participants ages 5 and over and is the only way to guarantee class space. Participants must have received and completed the vaccine at least two weeks prior to the first day of all in-person classes."

A full schedule of the Spring 2022 classes can be viewed online at www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule.

For more information, call South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath at 219-836-1839, ext.101 or email her at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.

