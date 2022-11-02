South Shore Arts plans blockbuster photography exhibit

South Shore Arts is planning a blockbuster photography exhibit: "THIS IS IT: A Human-Centered View of US."

The exhibit will feature photography from photodocumentary projects and photojournalism by award-winning photographers such as the Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist John H. White.

It opens on Nov. 11 in the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road, running through Jan. 8. An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 17.

“Excellent documentary photography has the potential to bring about change; it allows the viewer an intimate moment to empathize and stand in someone else's shoes. This was the guiding star in the selection of photographers for this exhibition," said curators Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke of Dorman + Torluemke. “Each photographer selected demonstrated a dedication to their practices and subjects through their unique approach, taking us on a visual journey through human experiences”.

It features the work of White, Jess T. Dugan, Mariah Karson, Jon Lowenstein, Stephen Marc and Carlos Javier Ortiz.

“We are very excited to host these amazing photographers. And the subject manner in This is It is a thoughtfully curated show that features multiple perspectives of life in the US,” said David Mika, executive director of South Shore Arts & the Northwest Indiana Symphony. “It is designed to foster healthy consideration and conversation across these multiple perspectives."

A $10,000 grant from the Legacy Foundation funded the exhibit, which is expected to be one of South Shore Arts' most attended exhibitions of the year.

The exhibit is free and open to the public seven days a week.

For more information, call 219-836-7418 or visit southshoreartsonline.org.