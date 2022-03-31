South Shore Arts plans closing reception and artisan market

An afternoon packed with art is planned at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster this Sunday.

This weekend marks the last chance to see two South Shore Arts exhibits, which will have closing receptions. The South Shore Arts Gift Shop will host an artisan fair and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

A closing reception will take place between 1 and 3 for “Work in Progress,” a group exhibit at the South Shore Arts Gallery that showcases the work of South Shore Arts students and faculty, as well as vendors from the Gift Shop. The vendors will have an artisan market selling crafts, handmade jewelry and artwork in various mediums at the South Shore Arts Gift Shop.

The group show hangs completed pieces by students of all ages who have taken classes at South Shore Arts over the last two years.

A closing reception also will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday for photographer Roland Kulla’s “Bridge Perspectives” solo exhibit, which has been hanging in the Atrium Gallery. It features many recognizable Calumet Region landmarks.

"Roland Kulla is a Chicago-based artist with a fascination for built environments, reflecting what structures say about their builders, as well as their interaction with nature and the result of time," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Kulla’s photorealistic paintings highlight monumentality of the forms and the creativity necessary for the existence."

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Youth Orchestra also will have a talent show at 3 p.m. at Theater at the Center. Tickets cost $10 and will be available at the door.

"Check out the incredible talent and support the teens who make up the orchestra," South Shore Arts said in a press release.

For more information, email YO@nisorchestra.org or visit southshoreartsonline.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.