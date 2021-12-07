South Shore Arts registering students for winter classes

Looking to learn a new art or craft?

South Shore Arts is now accepting reservations for its winter classes and mini-sessions.

The arts group is offering in-person and virtual art classes for seniors, adults and children.

People can sign up for classes on multi-level ceramics, figure drawing, Japanese Manga illustration for teens, printmaking and other subjects. The in-person classes and workshops will take place in art studios on the lower level of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.

"This winter artists of all ages and abilities are invited to partake in three new and in-person visual arts mini-sessions," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Workshops will include a Valentine’s Day print and card-making night for adults and couples, a surrealist still-life drawing studio for teens and a three-part mini-session for kids who want to learn how to hand sew their own plushies. Mini-sessions are certain to appeal to all who enjoy the satisfying experience and aspects of a fine art make-and-take."

The winter classes kick off on Jan. 10. South Shore Arts is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at its in-person classes and workshops.