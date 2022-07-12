South Shore Arts seeking entries for 79th Annual Salon Show

South Shore Arts is seeking entries for its 79th annual Salon Show.

Artists have until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 to submit fine art, such as painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, ceramics, video and multimedia.

South Shore Arts will award $13,000 in cash prizes to the artists selected. The juried exhibition will hang at the South Shore Arts Gallery at the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster from Sept. 9 through Nov. 6.

It's open to artists over 18 years old who belong to South Shore Arts, live in Indiana, were born in Indiana or who live or work in Cook County, Illinois. Artists in any medium can submit their work so long as it's original and was created within the past two years.

"South Shore Arts is proud to announce that this year’s juror will be Chris Cosnowski," South Shore Arts spokesperson Bridget Covert said in a press release. "Mr. Cosnowski is an artist and educator living and working in Chicago. He received his B.F.A from the Columbia College of Art and Design in 1992 and his M.F.A. from Northwestern University in 2000. He has been teaching at the American Academy of Art since 2003."

He has exhibited across the United States and London. His work was featured in a 10-year retrospective that John Cain with South Shore Arts curated in 2013.

"His work has been reviewed in numerous publications, including, but not limited to The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun Times, The New Art Examiner, and the New York Observer. Other publications include Manifest Gallery’s International Painting Annual 4 and he has been twice featured on the cover of New American Paintings in 2001 and 2014," Covert said. "Mr. Cosnowski was awarded a commission to design artwork for the Blue Line Montrose Station by the Chicago Transit Authority which was installed in June of 2021."

For more information or to obtain a prospectus for the exhibit, visit southshoreartsonline.org or contact Gallery Coordinator Brandon Johnson at 219.836.1839 ext. 108 or brandon@southshoreartsonline.org