South Shore Arts seeking submissions for the 77th annual Salon Show

South Shore Arts in Munster is seeking submissions from artists for its 77th Annual Salon Show.
Artists can submit fine art in any medium by 4 p.m. Oct. 9. It will be exhibited in the South Shore Arts gallery in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road from Nov. 21 through Jan 24.
The annual exhibit showcasing Northwest Indiana artists put a call out for painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, glass, mixed media, digital/video media, ceramics and jewelry. All of the work must be original, created within the past two years, and not assigned for a class or previously exhibited by South Shore Arts at any time.
Eligible artists must live or be born in Indiana, live or work in Cook County, or be a member of South Shore Arts.
It costs $25 for two entries, which can be submitted online or mailed to South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, 46321, ATTN: Bridget Covert. Accepted pieces can be shipped or delivered in person, with 35% of the sales proceeds going to South Shore Arts.
This year's juror is Lauren M. Pacheco, a conceptual artist originally hailing from Chicago's southwest side who serves as the director of arts programming for Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
"She is a conceptual artist and cultural practitioner with over 15 years of professional experience in arts administration, curation, and project management," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Pacheco's background is grounded in social practice and public engagement. She serves as a resource to policymakers in the public dialogue about issues that impact artists and creative enterprises. Many of her projects—Destination Gary, Chicago Lowrider Festival, #PAINTGARY, Chicago Urban Art Society—are interested in space, people and social impact."
Notifications will be sent out on Oct. 19.
For more information or to submit, visit southshoreartsonline.org.
