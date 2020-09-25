South Shore Arts seeking submissions for the 77th annual Salon Show

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Shore Arts in Munster is seeking submissions from artists for its 77th Annual Salon Show.

Artists can submit fine art in any medium by 4 p.m. Oct. 9. It will be exhibited in the South Shore Arts gallery in the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road from Nov. 21 through Jan 24.

The annual exhibit showcasing Northwest Indiana artists put a call out for painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, fiber, glass, mixed media, digital/video media, ceramics and jewelry. All of the work must be original, created within the past two years, and not assigned for a class or previously exhibited by South Shore Arts at any time.

Eligible artists must live or be born in Indiana, live or work in Cook County, or be a member of South Shore Arts.

It costs $25 for two entries, which can be submitted online or mailed to South Shore Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, 46321, ATTN: Bridget Covert. Accepted pieces can be shipped or delivered in person, with 35% of the sales proceeds going to South Shore Arts.

This year's juror is Lauren M. Pacheco, a conceptual artist originally hailing from Chicago's southwest side who serves as the director of arts programming for Indiana University Northwest in Gary.