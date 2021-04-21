South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board commissions anti-racism mural to be displayed around Region

The South Shore Teen Arts Board, a collection of local high school students, worked to create an anti-racism mural that will be displayed across Northwest Indiana.
The group teamed up with local artist Ish Muhammad to create the 8-foot by 16-foot mural with funding from the Legacy Foundation. It will be displayed at high schools and in Hammond, Lowell, and Merrillville, and in the downtown Hammond area.
The youth-led group of students interested in the arts field has been convening since 2018. They determined they wanted to create a public art project.
"In May of 2020, the message for their public art project became clear. They decided that the project would convey an anti-racism message and that a mural would be the best medium for expressing that message," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "The group began researching other mural projects, learning about local mural artists, sketching and discussing their ideas. Eventually, the Teen Arts Board was granted funding from the Legacy Foundation that would allow them to begin their work."
They decided to collaborate with Muhammad, a Hammond native who has created many murals and exhibited his artwork across Northwest Indiana.
"Ish began meeting with the group virtually to discuss the process of creating a mural and to brainstorm ideas for their specific project," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Over the course of two months, the group worked together with Ish to sketch ideas and to bring those ideas together in a cohesive composition for their painting. Ish guided them through the process, offering advice from his many years of experience, but ensured that the content of the mural was completely the voice of the members of the Teen Arts Board. The group participated in every phase of the project, from planning, to designing, preparing surfaces, detail painting, and sealing the finished work."
The mural will become a traveling art piece with its locations announced on South Shore Arts' social media channels. The hope is that it will eventually have a long-term home in Hammond.
For more information, visit https://www.southshoreartsonline.org/teen-art-board or email summer@southshoreartsonline.org.