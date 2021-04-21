South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board commissions anti-racism mural to be displayed around Region

The South Shore Teen Arts Board, a collection of local high school students, worked to create an anti-racism mural that will be displayed across Northwest Indiana.

The group teamed up with local artist Ish Muhammad to create the 8-foot by 16-foot mural with funding from the Legacy Foundation. It will be displayed at high schools and in Hammond, Lowell, and Merrillville, and in the downtown Hammond area.

The youth-led group of students interested in the arts field has been convening since 2018. They determined they wanted to create a public art project.

"In May of 2020, the message for their public art project became clear. They decided that the project would convey an anti-racism message and that a mural would be the best medium for expressing that message," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "The group began researching other mural projects, learning about local mural artists, sketching and discussing their ideas. Eventually, the Teen Arts Board was granted funding from the Legacy Foundation that would allow them to begin their work."

They decided to collaborate with Muhammad, a Hammond native who has created many murals and exhibited his artwork across Northwest Indiana.