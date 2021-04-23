South Shore Arts to exhibit work of high school students

South Shore Arts in Munster is exhibiting the work of local high school students for the next month.

The gallery located at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster will hang the 47th annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Exhibit from Friday through May 22.

Local artist and arts educator Dawn Diamantopoulos is judging the juried exhibition of students from middle schools and high schools from across Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, as well as in south suburban Cook County just across the state line.

Students from sixth grade through 12th grade from public, private and parochial schools will display paintings, drawings, photography, sculpture, mixed-media and other original artwork at the group show. Aspiring artists from 20 different schools across the Calumet Region are participating in the exhibition, whose lead sponsor is Indiana University Northwest.

Participants can take home a share of $6,500 in prize money, including the Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship Award that financially assists a graduating high school senior so they can attend an accredited college or university to study fine art. Berwanger Scholarship contestants must have a teacher submit an application, portfolio and a letter of recommendation.