South Shore Arts to host artist reception in Crown Point

South Shore Arts hosts an artist's reception for the new exhibit by Chicago-by-way-of-Poland artist Kasia Szczesniewski in Crown Point today.
Her new exhibit, "Kasia Szczesniewski: Beyond the White Gardens" is on display at the South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden at 611 N. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point from March 30 through April 27.
The reception takes place between 1 and 3 p.m. March 30, and is free and opening to the public, as is the exhibit.
Szczesniewski paints flowing fantasy pieces in mixed media.
"Beyond the White Gardens is a body of mixed media paintings created by Kasia Szczesniewski, an active member of the Chicago artist community," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Kasia combines qualities of acrylic paints and paper with an outcome that is very unique. 'Beyond the White Gardens' suggests an artistic exploration that goes beyond visible organic forms, to the world of invisible energies influencing our lives, the garden being a metaphor for the surrounding world."
A self-taught artist who immigrated from Poland, Szczesniewski has exhibited her work in Naperville, Schaumberg, Oak Brook, at the Biennale d’Arte at Peschiera del Garda in Italy and at the Polish Museum of America in Chicago. Her work is often inspired by nature and her belief in a "deep and mysterious connection between all elements of the universe."
South Shore Arts at the Artful Garden is open from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org or call 219-836-1839.