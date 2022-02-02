South Shore Arts to host manga lecture, seeks visual arts instructors

South Shore Arts will host a virtual lecture on manga next week and is seeking visual arts instructors

The next South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7. It will cover the Japanese art forms of manga and kawaii.

"Director of Education Natalie Heath and her guest, popular South Shore Arts instructor Fawn Syzmoniak, will describe and discuss the characteristics of manga as a style of Japanese sequential story illustration," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Syzmoniak, whose specialties include fantasy, kawaii, anime, and manga-styled art, and who has published more than 10 novels and 15 graphic novels of her own, will provide examples of her work and discuss why manga and kawaii have such a worldwide appeal."

It's part of a series of free lectures hosted by South Shore Arts. It will be live-streamed on the South Shore Arts website and YouTube channel.

"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. An important aspect of the program is the thoughtful dialogue between program facilitator, guest speakers and the attendees. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."

The Munster-based arts organization also is seeking qualified arts instructors to teach art classes to the public. Painters and other artists are needed to teach fine and visual arts for all ages, including courses for children and seniors.

"Be a part of a community of learners, educators, and artists that thrive within two spacious studios accommodating multi-level ceramics, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking and more at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, located at 1040 Ridge Road, in Munster, Indiana," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Personal and ongoing art practice is a plus. Teaching or relevant experience is required."

Proof of vaccination is required to teach in-person classes.

For more information, call 219/836.1839, ext. 101, email natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org or southshoreartsonline.org.

