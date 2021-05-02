South Shore Arts to offer free live art presentations in May

MUNSTER — South Shore Arts will again offer free live arts demonstrations in May.

The arts group has been hosting Arts in Focus programs twice a month to "provide insights into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express," according to a news release. They are free to the public thanks to support from Community Healthcare System.

"These presentations are being hosted in a new virtual format that allows South Shore Arts to bring artists directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach," South Shore Arts said in the news release. "This year, each session is taking place virtually, with live interaction between the presenter and audience."

Guest lecturer Jamie Schumacher will appear at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom Webinar and YouTube Live.