South Shore Arts to offer sewing workshop

South Shore Arts is offering a sewing workshop for teens and tweens.

Kids between the ages of 10 and 17 can learn how to sew their own plushies and "quirky, cuddly Kawaii-themed toys."

It's a three-part workshop that will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. on the Saturday afternoons of February 12, 19 and 26.

"Participants will learn how to hand-sew, pattern draft, and come out feeling like they can tackle the most adorable plush of them all," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "What is Kawaii? Kawaii is the Japanese term for all things cuddly and cute. During this unique three-part mini session on learning hand sewing basics, students will be provided with a variety of templates and textures from which to choose from when designing their own adorable and one-of-a-kind plush softie."

All of the classes will take place at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. They will be led by an experienced artist who's well versed in the art form.

"Instructor Fawn Syzmoniak’s knowledge, expertise, and whimsical nature make her an ideal instructor to skillfully guide this workshop that will combine the basics of hand sewing with quirky and contemporary kawaii themes," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Fawn has published more than 10 novels and 15 graphic novels, with her specialty being fantasy, Kawaii, anime, and manga-styled art. For South Shore Arts, she has taught many classes including the Intro to Manga class, Photoshop, and Fantasy Drawing."

All participants 5 years old and over must have had a COVID-19 vaccine two weeks before the start of class.

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org or call Director of Education Natalie Heath at 219/836.1839, ext. 101.

