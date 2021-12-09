 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie
urgent

South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie

South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie

Philip Potempa, who starred in "Winchell: On the Air" in Munster, will give a South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture.

 Provided

Author and columnist Phil Potempa will give a South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture next week.

Potempa, also a radio host and director of marketing at Theatre at the Center, will have a discussion with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on holiday baking and the history of the Christmas cookie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

"Together, Natalie and Phil will discuss the rich history of various creative holiday baking traditions, while featuring a few family recipes of their own," South Shore Arts said in a press release.

Potempa has written several cookbooks in the "From the Farm" series. He also recently did a Charles Dickens holiday dinner show with longtime editor Crista Zivanovic at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

People will be able to watch the holiday baking discussion via Zoom webinar and YouTube Live. It will be rebroadcast on the South Shore Arts website Monday.

It's part of an ongoing virtual lecture series by South Shore Arts that highlights arts and culture in the Region.

"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a news release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."

Community Healthcare System funds the lecture series, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus or contact Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org 219-836-1839 ext. 101.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rose McGowan loses racketeering lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts