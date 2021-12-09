South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie

Author and columnist Phil Potempa will give a South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture next week.
Potempa, also a radio host and director of marketing at Theatre at the Center, will have a discussion with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on holiday baking and the history of the Christmas cookie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
"Together, Natalie and Phil will discuss the rich history of various creative holiday baking traditions, while featuring a few family recipes of their own," South Shore Arts said in a press release.
Potempa has written several cookbooks in the "From the Farm" series. He also recently did a Charles Dickens holiday dinner show with longtime editor Crista Zivanovic at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.
People will be able to watch the holiday baking discussion via Zoom webinar and YouTube Live. It will be rebroadcast on the South Shore Arts website Monday.
It's part of an ongoing virtual lecture series by South Shore Arts that highlights arts and culture in the Region.
"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a news release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."
Community Healthcare System funds the lecture series, which is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus or contact Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org 219-836-1839 ext. 101.