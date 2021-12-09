South Shore Arts to present discussion on holiday baking and history of Christmas cookie

Author and columnist Phil Potempa will give a South Shore Arts Art in Focus lecture next week.

Potempa, also a radio host and director of marketing at Theatre at the Center, will have a discussion with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on holiday baking and the history of the Christmas cookie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.

"Together, Natalie and Phil will discuss the rich history of various creative holiday baking traditions, while featuring a few family recipes of their own," South Shore Arts said in a press release.

Potempa has written several cookbooks in the "From the Farm" series. He also recently did a Charles Dickens holiday dinner show with longtime editor Crista Zivanovic at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

People will be able to watch the holiday baking discussion via Zoom webinar and YouTube Live. It will be rebroadcast on the South Shore Arts website Monday.

It's part of an ongoing virtual lecture series by South Shore Arts that highlights arts and culture in the Region.