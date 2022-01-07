South Shore Arts to present talk on children's book illustrations

Oly Oly Oxen Free Books' Kate Humphreys will give a virtual talk on the history of children's book illustrations to South Shore Arts.

It's the latest installment in the South Shore Arts' Art in Focus lecture series, which has gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

Humphreys will give a lecture and have a talk with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on "the relatively short but plentiful history of children's book illustrations" at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Humphreys, who runs an independent new and vintage children's book shop that specializes in the the "beautiful, strange and classic," will talk about her favorite kids' books.

"Attendees will learn about the diverse and rich history of children's literature and be encouraged to think about how cross-culturally stories for children pass from one generation to the next," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Examples of current and vintage children's books will be on display virtually and participants will be invited to talk about what books were important to them during their childhood and why."

It's part of an ongoing virtual lecture series by South Shore Arts that showcases arts and culture in the Region.