South Shore Arts to present talk on children's book illustrations

Oly Oly Oxen Free Books' Kate Humphreys will give a virtual talk on the history of children's book illustrations to South Shore Arts.
It's the latest installment in the South Shore Arts' Art in Focus lecture series, which has gone virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.
Humphreys will give a lecture and have a talk with South Shore Arts Director of Education Natalie Heath on "the relatively short but plentiful history of children's book illustrations" at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10. Humphreys, who runs an independent new and vintage children's book shop that specializes in the the "beautiful, strange and classic," will talk about her favorite kids' books.
"Attendees will learn about the diverse and rich history of children's literature and be encouraged to think about how cross-culturally stories for children pass from one generation to the next," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Examples of current and vintage children's books will be on display virtually and participants will be invited to talk about what books were important to them during their childhood and why."
It's part of an ongoing virtual lecture series by South Shore Arts that showcases arts and culture in the Region.
"Art in Focus is for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the Arts and its impact on our world, past, present, and future," South Shore Arts said in a news release. "Art in Focus is part of an ongoing series of free arts presentations that provide insight into the work of artists and the multitude of artistic forms that they express. These interactive presentations allow for South Shore Arts presenters to bring the experience directly to the audience in the comfort of their own homes, gaining access to artistic experiences that might otherwise be out of reach."
Community Healthcare System funds the lecture series, which is free and open to the public.
The public can take part in a Q-and-A session during the online broadcast, which will take place via Zoom and YouTube.
For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/art-in-focus or contact Director of Education Natalie Heath at Natalie@SouthShoreArtsOnline.org 219-836-1839 ext. 101.