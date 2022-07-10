South Shore Arts to screen 'Godspeed, Los Polacos!'

MUNSTER — South Shore Arts will host a screening of the documentary film "Godspeed, Los Polacos!”

It will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at The Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 1030 Ridge Road in Munster.

“'Godspeed, Los Polacos!' tells the story of five kayakers on the edge of adulthood who skillfully pull the strings of the Soviet system and find themselves on a kayaking expedition in the Americas with a six-wheeled military truck, homemade equipment, and little to no whitewater skills," Social Media and Marketing Manager Bridget Covert said in a press release. "The story follows their unbelievable two-year journey that culminates in the record-breaking first descent of the world’s deepest canyon and finds the kayakers in Soviet crosshairs after they leverage their newfound fame to fight for democracy in the Eastern Bloc."

The screening is free and open to the public. It will be followed by a question-and-answer with photographer Zbigniew Bzdak, who is featured in the documentary.

"During the Cold War, Poland’s youth looked for any way to break away from the monotony of life under Communist rule. In the City of Krakow, a group of university students formed a kayaking club as a tool to explore their local rivers and avoid participation in Communist parades and rallies," Covert said. "After experiencing the thrill of Poland’s one and only class III rapid, club members set their sights on the impossible—leaving the Eastern Bloc to paddle whitewater."

People also can check out the current South Shore Arts exhibit “Nature Lovers” after the film screening.

For more information, visit SouthShoreArtsOnline.org.