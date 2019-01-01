South Shore Arts winter classes start soon

If you've made a New Year's Resolution to be more creative, express yourself more or learn a new skill, you can start taking classes at South Shore Arts sites across Lake County right after the new year.
The nonprofit arts group will launch its winter art classes on Jan. 7. Attendees can learn how to draw manga comics, draw cartoons, airbrush, bind books, paint watercolors, take photos, make ceramics, and master or at least familiarize themselves with various other artistic techniques.
South Shore Arts has been offering the community arts classes since 1970 with support from the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts. It offers classes for all ability levels for kids, seniors and adults, such as Intro to Pottery, Intro to Fiber Arts, Intro to Photoshop, and Digital Camera Techniques.
The classes are offered at the South Shore Arts at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, in the South Shore Arts at The Artful Garden at 611 N. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point, and at Substation No. 9 at 435 Fayette St. in Hammond.
Classes are held weekly, and costs vary.
For more information, visit www.southshoreartsonline.org or call 219.836.1839.